Advertisement

Former KSP commander sworn in as WCPS Director of Safety

Swearing in of new WCPS director of school safety
Swearing in of new WCPS director of school safety(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning at the Warren County Courthouse, Warren County Public Schools’ new Director of School Safety was officially sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. Warren County Schools partners with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for its school resource officer program.

“They’ve been absolutely tremendous partners, fulfilling their motto of protecting and serving. They have been tremendous to work with,” Superintended Rob Clayton said. “Our kids are building strong relationships with our SROs within each of our schools.”

John Clark was named the new director of school safety and will manage the school resource officer program. Clark has had an impressive career in law enforcement. He started working for Kentucky State Police in 1994 and from there worked his way up to be the commander of Bowling Green Post 3.

“I got to meet and work with a lot of people in local government and in the school system here, so that really gives me an advantage walking into a position like this,” Clark said.

He continued to say that making sure schools are safe is one of the most important things the government can invest in.

“Not only the students, but all the people that work in those buildings, the teachers, the administrative staff, all the support people that are there, they all deserve a workplace that they can go to and everybody is confident that they’re safe,” Clark explained.

Not only overseeing the School Resource Officer Program, Clark will also build partnerships with the outside community.

“We know a lot of things happen outside our community, and then come into our schools,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said. “Just having that strong personal relationship will help us in terms of communication, but then, in addition, ensuring that we’re providing the very best quality learning environments for all of our students.”

Clark said he is excited to use his previous experience to work with the youth of Warren County.

“It’s really important to me to be able to work hard at work that’s really worth doing, and there’s not much more important thing than stepping in there and making sure the schools are safe,” he stated.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Armed robbery in Franklin
Armed robbery at Franklin bank
Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
Patty Dampier
UPDATE: Missing woman suffering Alzheimer’s found safe

Latest News

Convalescent plasma
Blood center reinstates anti-body testing, plasma donations due to COVID surge
Edwin Carillo, Victor Escobar
Two Louisville men arrested after high-speed chase in Edmonson, Grayson counties
water
Walk4Water
Great football weather in store for south-central Kentucky with clear skies and low humidity!
Fantastic ‘feel good’ Friday weather!