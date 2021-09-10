Former KSP commander sworn in as WCPS Director of Safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning at the Warren County Courthouse, Warren County Public Schools’ new Director of School Safety was officially sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. Warren County Schools partners with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for its school resource officer program.

“They’ve been absolutely tremendous partners, fulfilling their motto of protecting and serving. They have been tremendous to work with,” Superintended Rob Clayton said. “Our kids are building strong relationships with our SROs within each of our schools.”

John Clark was named the new director of school safety and will manage the school resource officer program. Clark has had an impressive career in law enforcement. He started working for Kentucky State Police in 1994 and from there worked his way up to be the commander of Bowling Green Post 3.

“I got to meet and work with a lot of people in local government and in the school system here, so that really gives me an advantage walking into a position like this,” Clark said.

He continued to say that making sure schools are safe is one of the most important things the government can invest in.

“Not only the students, but all the people that work in those buildings, the teachers, the administrative staff, all the support people that are there, they all deserve a workplace that they can go to and everybody is confident that they’re safe,” Clark explained.

Not only overseeing the School Resource Officer Program, Clark will also build partnerships with the outside community.

“We know a lot of things happen outside our community, and then come into our schools,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said. “Just having that strong personal relationship will help us in terms of communication, but then, in addition, ensuring that we’re providing the very best quality learning environments for all of our students.”

Clark said he is excited to use his previous experience to work with the youth of Warren County.

“It’s really important to me to be able to work hard at work that’s really worth doing, and there’s not much more important thing than stepping in there and making sure the schools are safe,” he stated.

