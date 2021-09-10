Hilltoppers make final plans for rematch with Army this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers have wrapped up practice as they’re heading to West Point this weekend to rematch the Army Black Knights with the hopes of entering the bye week with a 2-0 record.

Army and Western Kentucky are two teams that have very recent history. Saturday’s meeting will mark the fourth all-time meeting between them. The most recent win came in favor of the Hilltoppers back in 2019, 17-8. In that win, the Hilltoppers held Army to 10 first downs and 137 rushing yards - The fewest for Army in 35 games.

Head coach Tyson Helton led WKU to that win. He says Army will be just as tough, if not tougher.

“Well if you can’t stop and contain them, you won’t win the game. They have an excellent offense,” Helton said. “All of them, offense, defense and special teams are outstanding. They’re impressive to watch and we gotta be able to stop the big running back, be good with our eyes, don’t let anyone get behind us. You know, I think it’ll be harder this time.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 10:30 CT and can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.

