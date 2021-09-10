Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Charlie Capito

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

One Warren County man is setting the example that no matter his disability he lives every day to the fullest with a positive outlook.

Charlie Capito is a father, a grandfather, a friend, a deacon, and among the many other things he is, Charlie is also a fighter.

Linda Penn is Charlie’s sister-in-law, she describes him as, “I would say he leads by example; in that he doesn’t live as if he’s handicapped.”

“We found out I had this five months after we got married 36 years ago,” says Charlie Capito.

Georgeanna Capito is Charlie’s wife, “we were married in 1985, and he was diagnosed in 1986, with muscular dystrophy. He has such a positive attitude. And he’s helped so many people, just by being he just has been an inspiration to a lot of people.”

“He may not be strong physically, but emotionally, mentally, spiritually, just as a citizen, he is so strong, and so well-liked and respected amongst everybody that knows him. So for me, there is no better hero,” says Sarah Shepard, Charlie’s daughter.

When Charlie found out he had been nominated as a hometown hero, “but the main other hero in this is my wife Georgeanna, she is the one if it wasn’t for her and the grace of God, I would not be here right now,” says Charlie.

“He says he doesn’t deserve it, but he does, he never complains, never. He has a feeding tube and a trach where he can’t eat food at all, and he never just never complains at all,” adds Georgeanna.

Those who know Charlie best say he is a role model to look up to.

“If you know, Charlie Capito, then you know that he’s going to get up every single morning, he’s going to make the very best of every single day, he’s going to do whatever he can to persevere, and show everybody that and really to normalize, having a disability and living with that,” says Sarah Shepard.

“He just leads by example, he’s awesome, and that’s what we’re supposed to do is lead by example, in his church, he is a deacon, and he has the utmost respect of most people I know.” -- Linda Penn

“He is just someone that is always there to that you can talk to that will listen, and he is very good at seeing the big picture of things, and he gives very good sound advice,” adds Fred Kernohan, Charlie’s sister-in-law.

“I love him so much, ever since we’ve been married, still to this day, we just, I just am so proud of him and I just, we’ve had a wonderful marriage and just he’s just been a blessing,” adds Georgeanna.

Shepard also says, “I’m more than proud to be able to wish him a happy 70th birthday. So this is just a huge milestone.”

“Our hope in the future has been good, and our love between us has been fine, has been wonderful, and all the love we’ve received from everybody has been great,” says Capito.

