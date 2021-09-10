Jackson’s Orchard talks weather impacts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jackson’s Orchard and Nursery is a local farm located here in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Their farm, which is dedicated to serving the community, has been around for just over 55 years.

The variations of extreme weather, including extreme heat and prolonged periods without rain, can heavily impact vegetation growth. The changes in both long-term and short-term weather patterns can lead to additional stress on their vegetation, which can lead to plantation loss.

Jonathan Price, the co-owner of the orchard, says that despite the challenges he feels optimistic about the future. “It makes things more difficult, but you just roll with it and do the best you can. It could always be a lot worse,” he said. He later added that him and his team battle these weather variations by being flexible with their plans, schedules, and resources.

