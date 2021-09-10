Police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Police are looking for 78-year-old Patty Dampier, of Hanson, KY. She was last seen at a gas station in Calhoun, KY driving a Red 2003 Toyota MR2.

Officials said the car has a black cloth convertible top, they add she was last seen wearing jeans and a bright multi-colored shirt. She also takes medication for Alzheimer’s.

They ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patty Dampier to contact KSP at (270) 676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1(800) 222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

