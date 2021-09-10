Police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s in Hopkins County
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s
Police are looking for 78-year-old Patty Dampier, of Hanson, KY. She was last seen at a gas station in Calhoun, KY driving a Red 2003 Toyota MR2.
Officials said the car has a black cloth convertible top, they add she was last seen wearing jeans and a bright multi-colored shirt. She also takes medication for Alzheimer’s.
They ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patty Dampier to contact KSP at (270) 676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1(800) 222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.
