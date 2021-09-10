Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Metcalfe County High School

By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Flora Templeton Stuart paid a visit to Metcalfe County High School in Edmonton where students were recognized for their achievements at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to the school, in recognition of the 4-H and FFA programs’ top honors in agriculture contests at the State Fair.

The school gives a big thanks to Mr. Graham, Mr. Jones, and Mr. Allen, who are the instructors for those programs.

Voting is available so you can decide where Poppy, Matt, and Flora head next! To vote, click here.

