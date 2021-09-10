Poppy’s Field Trip visits Metcalfe County High School

METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Flora Templeton Stuart paid a visit to Metcalfe County High School in Edmonton where students were recognized for their achievements at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to the school, in recognition of the 4-H and FFA programs’ top honors in agriculture contests at the State Fair.

The school gives a big thanks to Mr. Graham, Mr. Jones, and Mr. Allen, who are the instructors for those programs.

