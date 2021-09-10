T.J. Samson reports record-high number of COVID-19 inpatients

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post on its Facebook page, T.J. Regional Health officials report that that the number of COVID-19 inpatients has increased 109% in one month. Last month, the number of positive inpatients was 22 and as of Friday, that number has reached an all-time high of 46. Of the 46 inpatients, 10 are vaccinated.

“These numbers represent real people in our community – our family; mothers, fathers, sons and daughters; our friends, our neighbors, and our co-workers,” the post said.

There are currently nine patients in the ICU, all of them are unvaccinated. The hospital reports the ICU has been expanded to accommodate more patients, both COVID and non-COVID, and some of the regular inpatient rooms have been rearranged to provide double accommodations.

This comes at a time where the hospital is experiencing record demand for all services, not just COVID. Because of the increase in COVID-19 care, it is holding up wait times in the emergency department, sometimes for hours, for a room or staff members to be available.

“The demand is extremely challenging and we ask that you have patience with our team members as they are operating in a high-stress environment,” the post stated.

Members of the National Guard are set to arrive at T.J. Samson to help the overwhelmed staff. The hospital released a way the community can help out our healthcare workers at this time:

Seek the level of care that is appropriate for your situation. Don’t go to the Emergency Department just to get a COVID test.

Get vaccinated. This is the single most important thing you can do to help us and yourselves. Vaccination is safe, effective, and free. Call us at 270.659.1010 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Many local pharmacies also offer the vaccine. We don’t care where you get it…just get it.

Wear a mask when you are out and about, regardless of whether you are vaccinated. Prevention is always the best strategy. Masking helps and the more people who wear masks, the more effective the prevention.

Practice social distancing. Avoid crowds. The virus can’t spread without our help.

Don’t assume your cough and running nose are due to allergies. If you have any of the following symptoms – cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, muscle/body aches, loss of taste or smell, vomiting/nausea and diarrhea – get tested. Isolate at home until you get test results.

