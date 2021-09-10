Two Louisville men arrested after high-speed chase in Edmonson, Grayson counties

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, two Louisville men were arrested after police said they were led on a high-speed chase that ended in two cars crashing.

Thursday morning, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle theft in the Cedar Springs community. According to the report, a car belonging to the victims had been stolen from their daughter’s home and the thieves had almost run them over when they attempted to stop them.

When authorities attempted to stop the car, which appeared to be accompanied by two more cars in the same group, the car fled from law enforcement, reaching speeds of over 100 mph in their attempt to evade police. After the pursuit entered Grayson County, the two cars in the rear crashed and the drivers fled the scene before officers could reach them.

According to the report, the stolen cars were a Ford Fusion and a Kia Optima. Officers found cell phones in each of the cars that belonged to the suspects. Later that morning, officers with Leitchfield Police said they found a young Hispanic male at the FiveStar gas station in Leitchfield who had marks consistent with airbag burns. Police said Edwin Leoset Carrillo, 18, of Louisville, was determined to be the driver of the stolen Kia. According to officials, he confirmed to the Sheriff’s Office that the crew had been responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins throughout the night.

Thursday afternoon, officers with Leitchfield again made contact with another Hispanic male at the Walmart in Leitchfield. Police said the suspect also showed minor injuries consistent with a vehicle crash, and after further investigation, it was determined that he was the other missing suspect from the theft of the Ford Fusion. He was identified as Victor Escobar, also 18 of Louisville.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail.

”I want to send a huge thank you to all agencies involved. Without the help of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police, it would have been difficult to apprehend these suspects so quickly and efficiently. I’ve worked years as your sheriff building these relationships and times like these is when it really pays off. It’s a pleasure working with such professionals and serving our citizens.”

