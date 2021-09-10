Advertisement

Walk4Water supports clean water projects in developing countries

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Access to clean water is something we often take for granted, but in developing countries, it is often a labor-intensive task that can also pose a risk for water-borne diseases.

The Healing Hands International Walk4Water is a fundraising event in which people sign up to walk four miles, the average distance women and children walk each day in the developing world to get clean water. It benefits HHI’s program that provides water wells and filters for communities in need. This in turn gives people the opportunity to pursue other efforts like an education, agriculture, and work opportunities rather than spending hours searching for a water source.

The Bowling Green Walk4Water is September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Preston Miller Park. Register for the walk or make a donation here, reach coordinator Windy Cline at 270-792-6647, or send a check made out to “Walk4Water” to Greenwood Park Church, 1818 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Armed robbery in Franklin
Armed robbery at Franklin bank
Suspect has the word "freak"on his shirt
Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
Patty Dampier
UPDATE: Missing woman suffering Alzheimer’s found safe

Latest News

Edwin Carillo, Victor Escobar
Two Louisville men arrested after high-speed chase in Edmonson, Grayson counties
water
Walk4Water
Great football weather in store for south-central Kentucky with clear skies and low humidity!
Fantastic ‘feel good’ Friday weather!
Kentucky lawmakers finished their special session late Thursday night, ending a 3 day marathon...
Ky. school districts making decisions on masks after lawmakers end statewide mandate