Warming Up for the Weekend!

Some 90s showing up in the forecast
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was fabulous! Skies were hazier, but sunny, at least. Dry weather continues into the upcoming weekend, but it will be warming up Saturday into Sunday.

We’re tracking a weekend warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, in the mid 80s but conditions will still feel comfortable with low humidity. Humidity will be slowly increasing going into Sunday; which will have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! By Wednesday, unsettled weather returns with isolated showers and storms possible. High temps for the middle of the work week will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Beyond the 7 day forecast through the following weekend, confidence is medium to high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see upper 80s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecasts in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 87. Low 64. Winds S-10

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 89. Low 65. Winds S-10

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 91. Low 64. Winds SW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 100 (1919)

Record Low: 42 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.32″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+3.08″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.5 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9369 Mold Spore Count)

