WCPS and BGISD release statements on passing of Senate Bill 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, local schools released statements on the passing of Senate Bill 1 during a special session in Frankfort.

The bill along with others passed Thursday effectively ends statewide mask mandates. WKYT reported that the outcome of the special session is that the governor and the Kentucky Department of Education cannot issue mask mandates in schools. It’s now up to local districts.

Friday afternoon, WCPS released the following statement:

“Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is aware of the passage of Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) which occurred overnight on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Our WCPS district leaders are currently in communication with local health care experts, local hospital officials and the WCPS Board of Education members to form a plan of action based on the parameters identified in SB 1. WCPS will be prepared to have more information for release on Monday, September 13, 2021. After a sharp rise in COVID cases across our community, on August 9, 2021, WCPS announced a mask requirement to begin on August 11, 2021, before Governor Beshear’s Executive Order or the Kentucky Department of Education’s emergency regulation. This decision was made under the legal authority of the school district. This requirement is currently not affected by the Kentucky General Assembly’s passage of SB 1. Please be advised that all students and staff continue to be required to wear masks while in WCPS’ schools or district buildings.”

Bowling Green Independent School District released a statement on their Facebook page:

“Legislation has now passed that eliminates the mask mandate for Kentucky public schools. However, based on school and community data, Superintendent Gary Fields is recommending to our Board of Education that Bowling Green Independent Schools continue a mask mandate inside all school buildings.

Our district will continue to track cases of COVID-19, school and household contacts, as well as data from our local medical community. We will review operational procedures monthly and inform the community should any changes be made.”

During a press conference Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said from this point on, the Kentucky legislature owns the pandemic.

We must prioritize the health and safety of our children, not politics. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 10, 2021

Senate President Robert Stivers talked to WKYT about the legislature’s actions.

“We understood there was going to be disagreements on masks. But, you’re already hearing school systems that are instituting the masks at the local level. Which is what we thought would happen. We think it was a very successful session,” said Sen. Stivers, R-Senate President.

