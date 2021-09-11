Advertisement

Bowling Green blasts Hopkinsville in new stadium

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples football team has ushered in a new era.

In front of a packed house at their brand new, state-of-the-art, $6.5 million stadium, Bowling Green trounced the Hopkinsville Tigers, 38-7, as the defending 5A state champions move to 3-1 on the year.

Defense carried the Purples from start to finish, and perhaps the most noise came in the first quarter. Matrix Halcomb picked off the Tigers on the second play of the game, and the Purples led at the end of the first quarter 10-0 following a field goal, fumble recovery and pick-six touchdown from Davis Fant.

Halcomb came out on offense in the second quarter and took a screen pass from newly-anointed starting quarterback Deuce Bailey to the house to make the score 17-0 Bowling Green. Another Bowling Green interception led to another touchdown - this time from Bailey who dashed past defenders in the end zone.

The Purples led 24-0 at halftime and controlled the game from there en route to victory.

Bowling Green now prepares to head up north for a mighty task as they’ll be facing the defending 4A state champion Boyle County Rebels in Danville next Friday, September 17.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Armed robbery in Franklin
Armed robbery at Franklin bank
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
WCPS and BGISD release statements on passing of Senate Bill 1
Poppy's Field Trip
Poppy’s Field Trip: Vote Now
Patty Dampier
UPDATE: Missing woman suffering Alzheimer’s found safe

Latest News

Hancock County defeats rival Edmonson County, stays undefeated
Hancock County defeats rival Edmonson County, stays undefeated
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 9-10-21
Bowling Green blasts Hopkinsville in new stadium
Bowling Green blasts Hopkinsville in new stadium
Greenwood Warren Central
Greenwood Warren Central