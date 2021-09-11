Bowling Green blasts Hopkinsville in new stadium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples football team has ushered in a new era.

In front of a packed house at their brand new, state-of-the-art, $6.5 million stadium, Bowling Green trounced the Hopkinsville Tigers, 38-7, as the defending 5A state champions move to 3-1 on the year.

Defense carried the Purples from start to finish, and perhaps the most noise came in the first quarter. Matrix Halcomb picked off the Tigers on the second play of the game, and the Purples led at the end of the first quarter 10-0 following a field goal, fumble recovery and pick-six touchdown from Davis Fant.

Halcomb came out on offense in the second quarter and took a screen pass from newly-anointed starting quarterback Deuce Bailey to the house to make the score 17-0 Bowling Green. Another Bowling Green interception led to another touchdown - this time from Bailey who dashed past defenders in the end zone.

The Purples led 24-0 at halftime and controlled the game from there en route to victory.

Bowling Green now prepares to head up north for a mighty task as they’ll be facing the defending 4A state champion Boyle County Rebels in Danville next Friday, September 17.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.