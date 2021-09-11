Class 2 graduates from the Bowling Green Police Department Law Enforcement Academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congratulations to the second class of the Bowling Green Police Department Law Enforcement Academy.

The officers celebrated graduation on Friday, a total of nine officers are being added to the force.

Among the attendees were several prominent figures in the legal department, the fire department, and families.

The second year of the academy began back in April.

