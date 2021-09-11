Advertisement

Class 2 graduates from the Bowling Green Police Department Law Enforcement Academy

The officers celebrated graduation on Friday, a total of nine officers are being added to the force.
The officers celebrated graduation on Friday, a total of nine officers are being added to the force.(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congratulations to the second class of the Bowling Green Police Department Law Enforcement Academy.

The officers celebrated graduation on Friday, a total of nine officers are being added to the force.

Among the attendees were several prominent figures in the legal department, the fire department, and families.

The second year of the academy began back in April.

The Bowling Green Police Department would like to congratulate nine of it’s newest officers who graduated from Class 2 of The Bowling Green Police Department Law Enforcement Academy today.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, September 10, 2021

