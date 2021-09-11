Football Friday Night 9-10-21
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad FFN and WBKO debut, and Ana Medina for the Week 4 of Football Friday Night.
Final:
Gibson Southern: 7
South Warren: 42
Final:
Greenwood: 42
Warren Central: 12
Final:
Hopkinsville: 7
Bowling Green: 38
Final:
Franklin-Simpson: 27
Logan County: 29
Final:
Hancock County: 37
Edmonson County: 8
