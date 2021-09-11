Football Friday Night 9-10-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad FFN and WBKO debut, and Ana Medina for the Week 4 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Gibson Southern: 7

South Warren: 42

Final:

Greenwood: 42

Warren Central: 12

Final:

Hopkinsville: 7

Bowling Green: 38

Final:

Franklin-Simpson: 27

Logan County: 29

Final:

Hancock County: 37

Edmonson County: 8

