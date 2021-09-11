Advertisement

Football Friday Night 9-10-21

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Brett Alper, Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad FFN and WBKO debut, and Ana Medina for the Week 4 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Gibson Southern: 7

South Warren: 42

Final:

Greenwood: 42

Warren Central: 12

Final:

Hopkinsville: 7

Bowling Green: 38

Final:

Franklin-Simpson: 27

Logan County: 29

Final:

Hancock County: 37

Edmonson County: 8

Gibson Southern at South Warren