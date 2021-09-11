Watch Saturday’s Over the Edge event live!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year is the 4th annual Over the Edge event for the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, also known as BRACAC.

BRACAC serves a 10-county region in southcentral Kentucky, the center is usually the first place a child may go to who has suffered from any type of abuse or an emotional or traumatic experience.

Many sponsors and organizations use the event to help fundraise for BRACAC.

On Saturday (Day 2) of the event, more people are going Over the Edge and you can view the event live by clicking here.

