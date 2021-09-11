Advertisement

Watch Saturday’s Over the Edge event live!

Barren River Child Advocacy Center
Barren River Child Advocacy Center(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year is the 4th annual Over the Edge event for the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, also known as BRACAC.

BRACAC serves a 10-county region in southcentral Kentucky, the center is usually the first place a child may go to who has suffered from any type of abuse or an emotional or traumatic experience.

Many sponsors and organizations use the event to help fundraise for BRACAC.

On Saturday (Day 2) of the event, more people are going Over the Edge and you can view the event live by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after incident in Bowling Green neighborhood
UPDATE: Man dead after hours-long stand off in Bowling Green neighborhood
Armed robbery in Franklin
Armed robbery at Franklin bank
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
WCPS and BGISD release statements on passing of Senate Bill 1
Poppy's Field Trip
Poppy’s Field Trip: Vote Now
Patty Dampier
UPDATE: Missing woman suffering Alzheimer’s found safe

Latest News

9/11 Photo Exhibit Downtown Showcases WKU Students and Faculty Work
9/11 Photo Exhibit Downtown Showcases WKU Students and Faculty Work
Local lawmakers respond to Senate Bill 1
Local lawmakers respond to passage of Senate Bill 1, nullifying school mask mandate
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
The Capitol Arts Center celebrates 100 years with special ceremony and ribbon cutting.
Capitol Arts Center celebrates 100 years with ribbon cutting and reception