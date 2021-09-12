Another hot day in store for us tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw continued warmth earlier today with highs in the mid 80s. Things are cooling down now as the sun has set, allowing for mostly clear and cooler conditions to set in!

Playground forecast (wbko)

The warmth continues tomorrow as we track an even hotter day ahead! Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb to the upper 80s and we’ll see mostly sunny conditions once again. The weather story changes heading into Tuesday as a cold front drives in the first band of rain this week! We could see a few stray showers by then, but the bulk of the rain arrives Wednesday and lasts us until Friday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to roll through the area. We’re not expecting a severe weather threat or a complete washout, but you will need the umbrella! Hit-or-miss storms drag into the beginning of the weekend, but we’ll still be warm with daytime highs in the mid 80s. As always, you can keep up with the latest forecast updates by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app - available on any iPhone or android device for free!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 89. Low 65. Winds S-11

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 89. Low 66. Winds S-7

TUESDAY: Stray shower poss. Sunny skies otherwise. High 87. Low 66. Winds S-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 98 (1904)

Record Low: 42 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.95″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.2 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8440 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.