Aviation Heritage Park remembers the victims of 9/11 in a ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September 11, 2001, a day that would forever be labeled as one of the most tragic in American History, on Saturday, Aviation Heritage Park held a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of that tragic day.

The main guest speaker, Major General Allen Youngman who at the time was in command of the Kentucky National Guard, at the time of the attack.

“I’ve been on the job of adjutant general for about a month at that point, and adjutant general has two really two jobs. One is to be prepared to respond to domestic emergencies. But the other is to prepare Army and Air units for deployment in time of war or national emergency,” says General Major Youngman.

Airforce Retired Brigadier General, Dan Cherry also in attendance remembers what he was doing on 9/11, “I can certainly remember very vividly what I was doing at the time, I was working on an economic development project.”

Aviation Heritage Park remembering the victims, “how gratified I am to see the great turnout we had here for this ceremony today. This is the first time Aviation Heritage Park has decided to do something like this. Every one of these artifacts, these aircrafts You see, around the circle, tell a true story about a real person from our community, and their remarkable stories, indeed, and so it’s a good place to relive history, and we certainly did that in a very proper and respectful way today by honoring those lost on 9/11,” says Cherry.

“I think what is amazing to me is we had people, you know, continuing to voluntarily enlist, knowing that meant absolutely certainty that they were going to go to war, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before in human history. We’ve sustained a war for more than 20 years, with all volunteers, and I don’t think that’s ever happened before,” General Major Youngman.

The memories of the infamous day continue to replay for many.

“It just, it was beyond belief and yet you were seeing it up close and personal on television, very emotional kind of an experience, and as the day progressed, it just got worse, just got worse,” adds Cherry.

Those in attendance, forever grateful for the actions of the first responders, law enforcement, and those in the military.

“If we’ve got young people growing up today, who don’t have to think about that every day who don’t have to go through life, you know, burdened with memories of hijack aircraft, killing people on the ground, maybe that means we’re doing our job. We’d like for them to occasionally think about it, be grateful for the sacrifices. But the same time the fact they don’t have to obsess about it, is I think probably, probably means we have been successful,” added Major General Youngman.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.