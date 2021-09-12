Advertisement

Bowling Green boys draw 2-2 in match against Male

Bowling Green Soccer
Bowling Green Soccer(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples held Senior Night at the pit in their match against the Male Bulldogs Saturday.

After singing the National Anthem, Nate Tooley took that momentum and scored in the first minute of the game putting the Purples up 1-0 to start the game. Four minutes later, off a pass from Ernesto Escoto, Zam Kam finishes the goal.

The Bulldogs would get on the board with a goal from Lucas Wilding right before halftime.

Male would go on to score another in the second half forcing a draw against Bowling Green.

BG will head to Owensboro Tuesday for a match against the Red Devils.

