Bowling Green girls shoutout Male in 4-0 victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples girls soccer team continues its dominant season after shutting out the Male Bulldogs, 4-0, at “The Pit” in Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s win give the Purples six wins in seven games - their sole non-win being a tie.

Bowling Green led 2-0 by the midway point in the first half. Teegan Correa gave the Purples another goal before halftime to make the score 3-0. Devon Burr drew a penalty kick in the second half to put the cherry on top of the Purples’ victory on Saturday.

