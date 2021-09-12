Butler County holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we continue honoring the victims lost and the survivors of 20 years ago, those in Butler County also held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday.

Those in attendance recalling what they were doing on that infamous morning, Floyd Parrish says, “I was in Brownsville, I was working on a home, and the people said, they told us about it, and we stopped what we was doing and watch the TV, and it was just something, and I, you know, unbelievable.”

P.R. Webster a Vietnam Veteran says, “I was working in Maysville, Kentucky, we were building a new boiler. Somebody came up to me and said a plane had just flown into the North Tower, I think, and I said no, you’re crazy and just a few minutes later, somebody else said, hey, both towers have been hit.”

Parrish spoke on seeing the aftermath on TV.

“It was a terrible sight when on TV that showed people jumping out of a building. That was just terrible,” says Parrish.

“I just want to thank God for us being free,” adds Webster.

“Be patriotic. This is a wonderful country, and compared to other countries we have it made here.” -- Floyd Parrish

