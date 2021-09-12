Continued high pollen until next week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve seen mostly sunny conditions today with temperatures in the upper 80s! Skies will turn mostly clear after sunset and it’ll feel cool as well with temperatures tumbling to the mid 60s.

Allergy Forecast (wbko)

The only thing you might have to worry about through the next few days is the very high levels of pollen we’re tracking due to grass, weeds, and even mold. Thus, you’ll want to pack the allergy medications if you plan on being outside. Though not by much, we’ll see a little bit of relief by Wednesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms drag into the area along a frontal boundary. Scattered storms will stick around until Friday, so you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you as well. Afterwards, we could deal with some more pop up storms through next weekend. Afternoon temperatures will stay consistent this week and flirt with the mid 80s.

We’re also keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas, which has developed over the Bay of Campeche. It is set to make landfall along the eastern border of Texas early Tuesday. Though it’s not strong enough to be considered a hurricane yet, it is expected to bring a severe threat for flooding. This is because of the potential of it stalling - in other words not moving much - over the area. Some spots including Houston could be getting up to 20″ of rainfall by the end of Wednesday. Of course, we’ll keep you updated as this storm makes landfall.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 89. Low 66. Winds S-7

TUESDAY: Stray shower poss. Sunny skies otherwise. High 87. Low 66. Winds S-9

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds S-7

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 98 (1939)

Record Low: 42 (1940)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.82″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8230 Mold Spore Count)

