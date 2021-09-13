Barren Co. Schools Superintendent to recommend mask requirement to board

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the passage of Senate Bill 1, local school boards will now make decisions on COVID protocol within their school district.

Many districts will be calling special school board meetings in order to address mask requirements and quarantine measures.

Barren County Schools will hold a special-called board meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the InZone to address masking and quarantines.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Bo Matthews says he recommends to the Barren County Board of Education, that the district continue to require universal masking for students and staff while the county is in the red. Matthews also recommends that the district continue to follow CDC guidance for quarantine protocol.

Barren County has a daily incidence rate of 137.9 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from the state.

WBKO News has reached out to the Glasgow Independent Schools District for clarification on their decision regarding masks.

