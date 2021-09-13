Advertisement

Barren Co. Schools Superintendent to recommend mask requirement to board

The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.
The school district will not require masks for the 2021-2022 school year at this time.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the passage of Senate Bill 1, local school boards will now make decisions on COVID protocol within their school district.

Many districts will be calling special school board meetings in order to address mask requirements and quarantine measures.

Barren County Schools will hold a special-called board meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the InZone to address masking and quarantines.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Bo Matthews says he recommends to the Barren County Board of Education, that the district continue to require universal masking for students and staff while the county is in the red. Matthews also recommends that the district continue to follow CDC guidance for quarantine protocol.

Barren County has a daily incidence rate of 137.9 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from the state.

WBKO News has reached out to the Glasgow Independent Schools District for clarification on their decision regarding masks.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Whether a person gets a severe form of COVID-19 could depend on blood type and their DNA,...
Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

A quiet and warm day in south-central Kentucky! While you're on your walk and checking your...
Hazy and warm start to the week before rain chances increase!
American Red Cross logo
Red Cross initiative aims to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease
FAKH introduces new program to better assist underserved minority and rural communities in the...
Food distribution at Ephram White Park with Feeding America and United Way
Over the Edge
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center goes Over the Edge and raises $109,500