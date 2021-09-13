Advertisement

Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center goes Over the Edge and raises $109,500

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, September 11, 83 edgers rappelled down Stadium Park Plaza in Bowling Green to raise money for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. The event began at 9:11 a.m. with a special presentation honoring first responders, law enforcement, military, medical staff and veterans, many of whom went “over the edge” for child advocacy.

Edgers raised $1,000 for the opportunity to rappel. Several sponsors and community partners supported the event, leading to a fundraising total of $109,500, according to Jennifer Bryant, Executive Director of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.

BRACAC serves a 10 county region in south central Kentucky and 843 children were served by the Child Advocacy Center in 2020. The Center offers a child-friendly location and collective place where a child victim receives professional support and treatment.

Proceeds raised from the event go to the Center and this year they raised $109,500.

