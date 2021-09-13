Advertisement

Bowling Green Board of Education set to vote on mask requirement, superintendent recommends

Bowling Green Independent Board of Education
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the passage of Senate Bill 1 by the state legislature, local school boards will now make decisions on COVID protocol within their school district.

The Bowling Green Independent Board of Education is prepared to vote on whether or not to continue the mask requirement tonight. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., with a hearing on ta proposed tax rate which is set beforehand at 6 p.m.

Gary Fields, Bowling Green Independent Schools Superintendent, has recommended that the mask requirement stays in place at this time.

“I’m okay with having a healthy debate. And, and I’m okay if people want to tell me, I’m making a bad decision,” said Fields. “We can agree to disagree. But ultimately, I think my responsibility is to get as many kids in school every day as possible. And, and so I think right now, this is what we have to do.“

Fields says the Board plans to meet every month and will re-assess local Covid data at that time and decide whether or not to keep in place or change Covid protocol.

BGISD currently has 33 active student Covid cases within its district and 20 quarantine school contacts, 133 household contacts quarantined, according to school data.

“Looking at all of our data, we currently have a larger number of positive cases in our schools, really than any time we did last year. So you know, I think that’s an ongoing concern.”

Meanwhile, Fields says he is happy to see that the decision to implement a mask requirement is once again up to local leaders.

“I think our community has confidence in our Board of Education. I think they support and have trust in our school system-- even when we disagree. I think they know that we may disagree, but we’re making decisions that we think are in the best interest of kids. So I think anytime we can make decisions locally, I think is good for the community,” he said.

