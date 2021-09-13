BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dog was stolen from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society on Sunday.

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also says the suspects caused $1,000 in property damages.

Hare says Bowling Green Police have identified the person of interest.

