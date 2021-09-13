Food distribution at Ephram White Park with Feeding America and United Way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way and Feeding America will be at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green on Monday, September 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. according to United Way of Southern Kentucky.

They will be doing food distribution for the community. Items include fresh produce and non-perishable items.

They also have additional meals thanks to Anthem Insurance.

Ephram White Park is located at 885 Mt. Olivet Road.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.