Food distribution at Ephram White Park with Feeding America and United Way

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way and Feeding America will be at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green on Monday, September 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. according to United Way of Southern Kentucky.

They will be doing food distribution for the community. Items include fresh produce and non-perishable items.

They also have additional meals thanks to Anthem Insurance.

Ephram White Park is located at 885 Mt. Olivet Road.

