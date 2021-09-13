Advertisement

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale adds more dates for fall 2021 sale

Friends of the Library is hosting the 2021 Used Book Sale.
By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale has returned after 18 months.

The sale will be September 16-22 at the Bob Kirby Branch.

This year extra dates are added to help with crowd control.

If you are a member of Friends of the Library you are able to go to Preview Night from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on September 16 and the sale opens to the public Friday at 9:00 a.m.

There will be two bag days this year on September 19 and September 22, where you fit as much as you can in a bag and the bag will cost $1.

The Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library is located at 175 Iron Skillet Court in Bowling Green next to Greenwood High School.

