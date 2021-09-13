Hazy and warm start to the week before rain chances increase!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend had beautiful weather along with a milky haze due to wildfire smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. We’ll start the week off the same, but slightly warmer.

High pressure continues to provide south-central Kentucky with warm, dry air for Monday! This will allow for mostly sunny skies for the start of the day, though clouds will develop with daytime heating to become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will go in the mid-to-upper 80s with light southerly winds. The southerly winds will also improve sky conditions as smoke coverage will decrease tonight into Tuesday as the smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be carried towards the north and northeast; which will allow clearer skies for the second day of the work week. Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies to start followed by more cloud development in the midday and afternoon hours from daytime heating. Highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler compared to Monday, but still in the mid 80s for most. The difference is Tuesday could have stray showers and storms possibly developing - particularly in the afternoon mainly west of I-65 as energy begins to move into the region ahead of a stationary front that is slowly moving from the north towards the south.

We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Nicholas as it edges closer to the Texas coastline in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will dump very heavy rainfall that will result in flooding - upwards of 10 inches could be possible in coastal areas in eastern Texas! This tropical system will be a slow mover - and remain in the northwestern Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley through Thursday. However, some of the tropical moisture could move into portions of the Tennessee Valley and we are keeping a close eye on this. As it stands right now, the frontal boundary mentioned above will limit the moisture for us from Nicholas. The slow-moving front should move towards the Ohio River and limit most of the heavy rain to be in middle/western Tennessee.

From Tuesday through early Thursday, total amounts of moisture look to be between a quarter of an inch to just over a half of an inch. We can’t rule out the potential of seeing a quick burst of one inch of rainfall or more given the tropical moisture being present, but this will be very limited given the front’s presence. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s at best. By Thursday, scattered showers and storms will be possible, but it will be in the “hit-or-miss” variety with high temperatures still hovering in the mid 80s. The front mentioned above will actually move northward going into the end of the week, which will allow temperatures to remain in the mid 80s through the next seven days. Chances for showers and storms decrease, but not to zero. Unsettled weather will be possible with “splash and dash” variety of rain chances through the weekend into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Very warm. High 89. Low 66. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers and storms possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds S at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1927, 1939)

Record Low Today: 36 (1902)

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 6:56 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8230 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.82″)

