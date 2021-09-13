Heaven Hill employees go on strike

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at Heaven Hill Distilleries are now walking the picket line after failing to approve a new contract with the company.

The members of UFCW 23-D began picketing at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Larry Newton, a union steward, said 96.1% of the members voted for the work stoppage.

According to a release from UFCW, the rejected contract “removes a cap on health insurance premium increases and would reduce take-home pay, cuts overtime, and drastically changes work schedules.”

Josh Hafer, a Heaven Hill Brands spokesman, said contract voted down by the union was a five-year agreement.

