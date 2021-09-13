Hispanic Heritage Month: BG Fiestaval to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After having to cancel last year’s event because of COVID-19, the organizers of BG Fiestaval are excited to put on the event next weekend.

“It is an event that we host twice a year, one in May and then one in September,” Event Coordinator Anita Parra said. “What we do is that we try, we provide a social gathering for the Latino community and other people who want to get to know about our culture.”

At the event, you can find traditional Hispanic dishes, dances and games. On Sunday, those helping to put the event on were preparing confetti eggs as part of the tradition. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

“What we decided to do is to make it more open and make it a cultural experience only for our people and for the kids of our culture to learn a little bit and keep a little bit of their culture alive, but also from people around our community to get to know us a little better,” Para said.

This year they have QR codes on various dishes and items at the festival for people to learn more about each aspect. They also encourage everyone to feel comfortable asking questions to learn more about Hispanic culture.

“The biggest thing that we try to do is to make sure that everybody feels respected,” Para said. “One of the things to be able to do that, is to let people know how to respect us. So, how could we expect people to respect our beliefs, our culture, if we don’t show them? And that’s what these events try to do.”

The BG Fiestaval will take place on September 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 1200 Clay Street.

