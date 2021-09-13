Holley LS Fest wraps up Sunday, MoParty next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Day three of the Holley LS Fest wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Beech Bend Raceway Park. Organizers said the weekend’s beautiful weather, tens of thousands of spectators and more than 2,300 participants made the event one of the best ones yet.

“We come from everywhere around the country to bring these cars here show off our creations. They’re all part of our personality,” Event Director Jimi Day said.

From the drag racing to the drifting and vendor midway, “it’s probably the biggest in the country when it comes to a racing event,” Rollie Miller, the general manager of Pro Media said when referring to the vendor midway.

LS Fest is also one of the most diverse motorsports events out there. “Although it’s all based around the LS powerplant, you can put that LS powerplant in any year, make and model of a vehicle,” day said.

For the last 12 years, the event has packed Bowling Green with motorsports fans.

“It’s really cool people from all over the country all walks of life can come here and have a motorsport’s celebration based on one thing GM put together and it’s incredible really,” Spectator Sean Bowden said.

Beech Bend Raceway makes for the perfect place to hold a larger-scale event like the LS Fest. “We love coming here to Beech Bend, we do events all over the country, no other event venue has the kind of personality and the heritage that we have right here at Beech Bend Raceway Park,” Day explained.

Not only filling the stands but local hotels and restaurants as well. A big economic boost for Bowling Green.

“We really appreciate the hospitality of this county and you know, really the state as well, but mostly the county and the city of Bowling Green,” Miller said.

The motorsports fun continues next weekend here at beech bend raceway for MoParty and Holley’s Ford Fest the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.