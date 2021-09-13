Advertisement

Hot Rods secure home-field with win

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Osleivis Basabe led the team with three hits and a homer while Grant Witherspoon tied the club record for homers in a single season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (79-35) 9-3 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash (41-72) in the series finale and final regular-season road game of 2021.

The Hot Rods also secured home-field advantage throughout the High-A East championship series with Greensboro’s loss earlier in the day.

The Hot Rods loaded the bases against Dash starter Dan Metzdorf, taking a one-run lead in the third. Roberto Alvarez hit a one-out double off the center field wall and Gionti Turner walked.

Brett Wisely walked to load the bases and Tanner Murray grounded a ball back to Metzdorf, who made a throw to the plate to keep the game in a scoreless tie while recording out number two. Diego Infante singled up the middle in the next at-bat, scoring Turner from third to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Dash tied the game in the fourth but Bowling Green took a one-run advantage in the fifth. Turner worked a one-out walk and Wisely doubled to left, giving BG a 2-1 lead. They added two more in the sixth against Dash reliever Ty Madrigal. Alvarez singled to drive in Grant Witherspoon and Logan Driscoll making it a 4-1 Hot Rods lead.

Two runs scored for Winston-Salem in the bottom of the sixth, bringing them within a run at 4-3, but a four-run eighth highlighted by Osleivis Basabe’s solo homer put the Hot Rods up 8-3. Witherspoon added a homer in the ninth, tying the single-season team record, as the Hot Rods went on to win 9-3.

Bowling Green enjoys an off-day on Monday before starting the final series of the regular season on Tuesday against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

