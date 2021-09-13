Advertisement

Local study confirms COVID-19 vaccine safety

Med Center Health
Med Center Health(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A research project between Med Center Health, Western Kentucky University, and the UK College of Medicine- Bowling Green Campus was conducted through the Western Kentucky Heart and Lung/Med Center Health Research Foundation.

The research was centered around responses to the COVID-19 vaccine, as to whether or not responses seen in a vaccine clinic setting were different than what was seen in clinical trials.

4,825 patients who took the survey mirror the results in the COVID-19 clinical trials.

Results of the survey were:

• The vaccine was safe and most people experienced either no symptoms or mild symptoms

• Individuals receiving Moderna had more symptoms than the individuals receiving Pfizer, but still were in the mild category

• Most people reported the side effects did not interfere with their daily activities and if they did, that interference lasted about 1 to 1.5 days

• People who were previously COVID positive prior to vaccination tended to have more side effects with the first doses, but the side effects were still minimal

• People overwhelmingly received the vaccine to protect themselves and others

Qualtrics were used as the survey tool, which allowed participants to answer on their phones or by the computer.

Participants received at least one dose of vaccine from Med Center Health.

According to Med Center Health, a total of 17.760 texts were sent on May 5, with reminders sent on May 12 and June 12.

On June 12, 1,830 individuals were added for a total of 19,590 potential respondents. The survey closed on June 21.

Some of the questions included:

• Demographic information

• Why did you choose to get vaccinated?

• What brand of vaccine did you receive?

• Were you previously COVID positive?

• For various side effects, participants rated their response after the first dose and again after the second dose. Participants were able to enter another type of reaction if it was not listed.

• Did you miss any work or other activity due to side effects; and, if so, how long did that last?

• Did you need to take a medication, such as an acetaminophen or ibuprofen to manage the side effects?

• Participants were asked to rate their reactions to other vaccines on a similar rating scale to what was asked for the COVID vaccine.

In summary, the research survey found most people experienced mild side effects, the vaccine did not interfere with daily activities, and side effects for people who had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 were minimal.

The majority of people chose to be vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“Although our findings were no different than those of the clinical trials,” said Melinda Joyce, PharmD, FAPhA, FACHE, principal investigator for the research project, “conducting a robust research project in Southcentral Kentucky regarding responses to the COVID-19 vaccines by people who received the vaccine in this area is beneficial. The findings of this study further illustrate the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for our community.”

The most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine were mild soreness at the injection site, fatigue, muscle ache, headache, chills, and redness at the injection site.

For more information on the research study, contact Melinda Joyce, PharmD, FAPhA, FACHE, Executive Director of the Western Kentucky Heart and Lung/Med Center Health Research Foundation, at JoycMC@MCHealth.net.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Whether a person gets a severe form of COVID-19 could depend on blood type and their DNA,...
Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Holley LS Fest
Holley LS Fest wraps up Sunday, MoParty next weekend

Latest News

Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Feed the Need
Food distribution at Ephram White Park with Feeding America and United Way
Red Cross
Red Cross initiative aims to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease
Friends of the Library is hosting the 2021 Used Book Sale.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale adds more dates for fall 2021 sale