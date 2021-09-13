Advertisement

Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan...
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and forces a fumble that the Cardinals recovered in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Arizona Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 for a big road win to open the season.

Jones tied the franchise record and had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy.

Jones also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points to back up his demand for a new contract. Murray tormented the defending AFC South champs as Arizona scored the first 17 points.

