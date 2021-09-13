Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Whether a person gets a severe form of COVID-19 could depend on blood type and their DNA,...
Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
A quiet and warm day in south-central Kentucky! While you're on your walk and checking your...
Hazy and warm start to the week before rain chances increase!
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation's oldest WWII vet turns 112