PTK hosts auditions for longtime Christmas show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 20 years it’s been a Christmas tradition in Bowling Green, and plans are already in the works for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” this holiday season at the Public Theatre of Kentucky.

Directors are looking for cast members ranging in age from five to adult. Youth actors must be able to read and memorize lines. Performances will be held December 2-12.

Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must be vaccinated to participate in the production.

Auditions will be Tuesday, September 14 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Phoenix Theatre, 545 Morris Alley in Bowling Green.

Sign up here to schedule an audition time and download an audition form.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.