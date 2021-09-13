Advertisement

PTK hosts auditions for longtime Christmas show

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 20 years it’s been a Christmas tradition in Bowling Green, and plans are already in the works for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” this holiday season at the Public Theatre of Kentucky.

Directors are looking for cast members ranging in age from five to adult. Youth actors must be able to read and memorize lines. Performances will be held December 2-12.

Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must be vaccinated to participate in the production.

Auditions will be Tuesday, September 14 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Phoenix Theatre, 545 Morris Alley in Bowling Green.

Sign up here to schedule an audition time and download an audition form.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Whether a person gets a severe form of COVID-19 could depend on blood type and their DNA,...
Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Feed the Need
Food distribution at Ephram White Park with Feeding America and United Way
Red Cross
Red Cross initiative aims to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease
Friends of the Library is hosting the 2021 Used Book Sale.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale adds more dates for fall 2021 sale