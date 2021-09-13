Seven area houses to open their doors for Parade of Homes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the pandemic, we have likely spent a lot more time at home. It may have lead you to re-evaluate your living situation. Does it need to an upgrade? Maybe you’re building a new house, remodeling, or looking to invest in some simple home improvement projects.

The Builders Association of South Central Kentucky’s Parade of Homes is a good place to gather ideas and inspiration. It takes place September 16-19 and includes seven Warren County homes. Get tickets here.

Homes included on this year’s Parade of Homes are:

1. Builders Association of South Central KY

Tom Goodworth Construction & Brian Miller Construction

8656 Drakes Boulevard, Drakes Ridge

2. Jagoe Homes Inc., Bill & Scott Jagoe

818 Sweet Bay Avenue, Magnolia Hills

3. The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Kerry Jones

670 Goodrum Road

4. Jagoe Homes Inc., Bill & Scott Jagoe

1250 Yorktown Lane, Blevins Farm

5. Vision Builders LLC, Johnston Boyd

542 Providence Court, Covington Farms

6. Focal Building Group, Gabe Weaver

1151 Teal Street, The Summit

7. Hammer Homes LLC, Barrett Hammer

567 McIntyre Street, McLellan Crossings

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.