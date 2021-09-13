Seven area houses to open their doors for Parade of Homes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the pandemic, we have likely spent a lot more time at home. It may have lead you to re-evaluate your living situation. Does it need to an upgrade? Maybe you’re building a new house, remodeling, or looking to invest in some simple home improvement projects.
The Builders Association of South Central Kentucky’s Parade of Homes is a good place to gather ideas and inspiration. It takes place September 16-19 and includes seven Warren County homes. Get tickets here.
Homes included on this year’s Parade of Homes are:
1. Builders Association of South Central KY
Tom Goodworth Construction & Brian Miller Construction
8656 Drakes Boulevard, Drakes Ridge
2. Jagoe Homes Inc., Bill & Scott Jagoe
818 Sweet Bay Avenue, Magnolia Hills
3. The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Kerry Jones
670 Goodrum Road
4. Jagoe Homes Inc., Bill & Scott Jagoe
1250 Yorktown Lane, Blevins Farm
5. Vision Builders LLC, Johnston Boyd
542 Providence Court, Covington Farms
6. Focal Building Group, Gabe Weaver
1151 Teal Street, The Summit
7. Hammer Homes LLC, Barrett Hammer
567 McIntyre Street, McLellan Crossings
