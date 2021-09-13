Storm Chances Increase into Mid-Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday featured more hazy sunshine along with above normal temperatures. Some spots came close to 90° Monday afternoon! Similar warmth and humidity is in store for Tuesday.

Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies to start followed by more cloud development in the midday and afternoon hours from daytime heating. Highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler compared to Monday, but still in the mid 80s for most. The difference is Tuesday could have stray showers and storms possibly developing - particularly in the afternoon mainly west of I-65 as energy begins to move into the region ahead of a stationary front that is slowly moving from the north towards the south.

We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Nicholas as it edges closer to the Texas coastline in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will dump very heavy rainfall that will result in flooding - upwards of 10 inches could be possible in coastal areas in eastern Texas! This tropical system will be a slow mover - and remain in the northwestern Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley through Thursday. However, some of the tropical moisture could move into portions of the Tennessee Valley and we are keeping a close eye on this. As it stands right now, the frontal boundary mentioned above will limit the moisture for us from Nicholas. The slow-moving front should move towards the Ohio River and limit most of the heavy rain to be in middle/western Tennessee.

From Tuesday through early Thursday, total amounts of moisture look to be between a quarter of an inch to just over a half of an inch. We can’t rule out the potential of seeing a quick burst of one inch of rainfall or more given the tropical moisture being present, but this will be very limited given the front’s presence. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s at best. By Thursday, scattered showers and storms will be possible, but it will be in the “hit-or-miss” variety with high temperatures still hovering in the mid 80s. The front mentioned above will actually move northward going into the end of the week, which will allow temperatures to remain in the mid 80s through the next seven days. Chances for showers and storms decrease, but not to zero. Unsettled weather will be possible with “splash and dash” variety of rain chances through the weekend into early next week.

Stay tuned to the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as this forecast updates.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. A stray shower possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds S-9

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 84. Low 66. Winds S-9

THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 86. Low 66. Winds SE-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 100 (1939)

Record Low: 36 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.69″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8230 Mold Spore Count)

