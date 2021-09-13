WKU falls to Ole Miss 1-0 for their first loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A first half goal from (RV) Ole Miss (4-1-2) was the difference maker in Sunday’s match for the (RV) WKU soccer team (5-1-0). The Rebels scored in the 34th minute to claim the win.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been down a goal,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “In the game of soccer, it’s hard to score and trying to figure out how to come from behind is something this team has not had to do. We learned through the process. Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong end today, but I think we learned some valuable things today in tactical, situational stuff and just the energy and spirit that we need to bring to the game to try and capitalize and equalize the game.”

Ole Miss had an aggressive attack, getting off 12 shots in the match including seven on goal, but the WKU defense held the Rebels off outside of the lone goal scored. Goalkeeper Alexis Bach made six saves in the match, a season high for the senior.

It was the first match this season that WKU didn’t score first. Ole Miss is only the second team this season who has scored a goal on the WKU defense.

Ansley Cate, Brina Micheels and Kayla Meyer each took shots in the match with Micheels putting her shot on goal.

The loss snapped WKU’s nine-match home winning streak. The streak stands as the second longest in program history, behind a 12-match streak from 2008 to 2009.

The Lady Toppers will turn their attentions to Conference USA play now with Marshall first up on the schedule. WKU will travel to Huntington, West Virginia on Thursday to take on the Thundering Herd at 5 p.m. (CT). The Lady Toppers will then host Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

