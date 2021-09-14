Advertisement

4th annual Birdies for Brittney held at Indian Hills Country Club

By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of Brittney Gorman Parrish, the 4th annual Birdies for Brittney Golf Scramble was held at Indian Hills Country Club.

Parrish sadly passed away four years ago after a battle with Leukemia.

To continue her legacy of giving back to the community, her father Doug Gorman, started a golf scramble to raise money for research.

This year, all of the proceeds from the event will go to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.

The tournament raised over $100,000, which will help send seniors to Western Kentucky University with a $5,000 scholarship.

“We’re happy to give back to the community and to make an impact on these high school students going to WKU and with our great nonprofit part of this year, the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.” Said Gorman.

When announced in July, the event sold out in just two days, Gorman is more than grateful for all the people supporting his cause.

“It’s very humbling what the community has done for our family and for the people involved with this. That’s one of the things that’s just amazing to us, how many people have been involved in what they’ve done and so we’re always thrilled to do this”

