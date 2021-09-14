BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff.

The board passed the recommendation unanimously with no discussion, and the mask mandate will stay in place.

The superintendent spoke about his recommendation to keep the mask mandate.

The biggest reason for the mandate is to help reduce quarantines, and CDC guidelines say when students wear a mask students can social distance by three feet instead of six without a mask.

During the first week of school, there were 161 quarantined, and now there are 20.

The board will go back and review the need for a mask mandate monthly at their board meetings.

