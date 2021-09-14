Bronson Norris Murphy visits SKyPac September 18 for an evening of Broadway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green native and Greenwood High School alum Bronson Norris Murphy will be returning to Vette City for one night in an evening of Broadway showstoppers.

Murphy will be at the SKyPac in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

He has been in productions on and off Broadway such as the Phantom in Love Never Dies, Tony in West Side Story, and also serves as Associate Artistic Director for ‘The Stephen Foster Drama Association’ in Bardstown, Kentucky.

According to Maddie McClure with Arts of Southern Kentucky, tickets are still available through the SKyPac’s website or by calling the ticket office at 270-904-1880.

