Charles Forrester art exhibition opens at Downing Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Charles Forrester was a gifted sculptor and artist whose artwork spanned six decades. An exhibit featuring his work opens September 14 at the Downing Museum at Baker Arboretum.

Forrester taught art classes at Western Kentucky University and started the sculpture program at WKU. He passed away in 2010.

As an introduction to the opening of the exhibition, a screening of the documentary “A Line Unbroken: The Charles Forrester Story” will be September 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Capitol Arts Center. It will include a discussion with the artist’s daughter, Winifred Forrester, WKU Art Historian Guy Jordan, and former student and sculptor Russ Faxon.

A trailer from the film includes Winifred Forrester saying, “Having a conversation with my father, it was a mind-opening experience. He viewed the world differently. You’d just be driving down the road looking out the window, and he looked out the window and he saw something different. Everything he did was looking for ideas about sculpture...everything he did, and everywhere he looked, he was looking for ideas about sculpture and art. He lived, breathed and thought about making artwork, all the time.”

The exhibit will be on display through November 13 at the Downing Museum, 4801 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green. For more information, call 270-842-7415.

