Edmonson Co. Schools continues to require masks indoors

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the passage of Senate Bill 1 by the General Assembly, the Edmonson County Board of Education has approved the mask mandate will continue within the district.

According to the school’s new COVID protocol, masks will be required in schools through at least October 22 as a result of the current high Covid-19 incidence rate for the county. Fall Break will be October 4-8, 2021 for Edmonson County, and it is the district’s belief that continued masking for at least two weeks afterwards is necessary.

On October 25, individual schools who have had a positive combined student/staff incidence rate of less than 2.5% for five calendar days will be encouraged to, but not required to wear face coverings.

If that school’s incidence rate reaches 2.5% or above on any future date, face masks will be required for all staff and students. When the school’s incidence rate falls below 2.5%, plus an additional five calendar days, the masking of staff and students in that building will return to being optional.

The district has laid out the following procedures regarding testing, quarantine, etc.:

Quarantine

· Students who are quarantined from school will continue to participate in learning through Google Classroom. Students who do not have internet access will receive appropriate accommodations. Student absences that are a result of approved quarantines will be excused. Parents should communicate with schools, in hopes of maximizing in-person learning for their child. We encourage all families to contact their child principal at any time with questions or concerns.

Procedures

· While masking is required, any close contact (within 3 feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes) will be notified. They may participate in our Test to Stay program (see below) or will be asked to quarantine and monitor their symptoms. If symptoms develop, he/she will need to work with their healthcare provider regardless of vaccination status.

· If/when masks are not being worn, any close contact (within 6 feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes) will be notified. They may participate in our Test to Stay program (see below) or will be asked to quarantine and monitor their symptoms. If symptoms

develop, he/she will need to work with their healthcare provider regardless of vaccination status.

· Students who are identified/quarantined as a close contact will do so for 10 days, as long they remain symptom-free. Students may return on day 8, if they test negative (rapid or PCR) either on day 5, 6, or 7.

Test to Stay Program

· At this time, Edmonson County Schools offers voluntary Covid testing in our school-based (A+ Family Health Care) health clinics.

· The Edmonson County school district has chosen not to participate in a “Test to Stay” program at this time. This decision could change after the Kentucky Department of Health releases their test and stay guidelines.

Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Days

· Edmonson County schools are approved for 10 NTI days for the 2021-2022 school year. NTI days will be utilized when the decision is made to close all five school buildings. Decisions about NTI will be communicated clearly to all students, parents, staff, and community members.

Remote Learning Days

· The Kentucky General Assembly is providing public school districts up to 20 remote learning days to be utilized during the 2021-22 school year. These are days where a district doesn’t close all schools in the district. These days can be used when certain schools, classrooms, and/or grade levels are closed due to COVID-19. Students will utilize the Google Classroom platform to complete school work and could be asked to participate in Google Meets with teachers and classmates on designated remote learning days.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.