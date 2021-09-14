Advertisement

International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine

International Center of Kentucky
International Center of Kentucky(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The International Center in Bowing Green continues preparations for hundreds of Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive at the end of the month.

RELATED: International Center prepares to welcome Afghan refugees to Bowling Green

“I could not be more proud of the people of Bowling Green,” said Executive Director of the International Center Albert Mbanfu. “Our logistics team is looking to identify apartments and homes around the city.”

The International Center is helping coordinate housing and the families transfer into the community. Meanwhile, the center has not learned any details yet about the refugees heading this way soon.

“We only know of the ages and sex and other demographic information. When they are about to be released, we’ve been told that we’ll have at least one week to prepare before they arrive,” said Mbanfu.

The International Center says some Bowling Green families have stepped up to host other Afghan families, but many will still need a place to stay.

“The apartments are all empty. We have to get them beds and mattresses, box springs and all that they need. The same with the living room, we have to find furniture, to set it up. And we have to provide them with kitchenware,” explained Mbanfu.

Because of this, the International Center is asking the community for donations including gently used furniture, new bedding, cookware, Walmart gift cards and hygiene products.

“We have to set up the apartment, just like you set up your new home when you move into it,” said Mbanfu.

Albert says all Afghan refugees that are 12 years and older will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The refugees currently are in military bases around the country,” explained Mbanfu.

The center will have a week’s notice when the group is traveling for refuge and safety in Bowling Green.

“They’re fought alongside us when we’re seeking to destroy those who hurt us on 911. They were right there on the front line with us to do so,” he said.

You can drop off donated items at the center on Kenton Street. lease make sure items are new or very gently used. Individuals can also donate money at ICofKentucky.com and those finances will help the refugees with rent and utilities.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
COVID deaths causing lack of space at funeral homes, hospitals
COVID causes lack of body storage space in coroner’s office, hospitals
Bowling Green Independent Schools met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff
BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says

Latest News

Trooper Island Camp
KSP to host golf scramble Friday with prizes to benefit Trooper Island
Edmonson County Schools to continue to require masks
Edmonson Co. Schools continues to require masks indoors
Artwork
The Artwork of Charles Forrester
Festival
Jacksonian Festival