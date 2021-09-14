Advertisement

KSP to host golf scramble Friday with prizes to benefit Trooper Island

Trooper Island Camp
Trooper Island Camp(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post Three will host its annual golf scramble on Friday, September 17.

The event benefits Trooper Island on Dale Hollow Lake which is a free week-long summer camp for Kentucky kids.

Each year, Post Three in Bowling Geen takes about 40 kids from all eight counties to the camp for at no cost.

RELATED: Southcentral Kentucky kids wrap up week at KSP’s Trooper Island

“It means a lot to have that one-on-one interaction with these kids and having a positive impact, because a lot of them either have never been around law enforcement or maybe have seen law enforcement on some of the worst days of their life. So this is a good way for us to be able to show them that, you know, we’re there to help,” said Public Information Officer with KSP, Trooper Daniel Priddy.

First, second and third places of the golf scramble will receive cash prizes. There will also $800 worth of door prizes to give away.

If you get a hole-in-one-on-hole eight, you will receive a free car courtesy of Bailey Gibson in Glasgow.

Teams are comprised of four individuals. It costs $60 per person to register or $240 per team. Lunch, drinks, t-shirt and golf cart are included with registration.

To RSVP, contact Tracey Sharber by email at Tracey.Sharber@ky.gov or call (270) 782-2010.

“Anybody that wants to be a part of this Trooper Island and the good that it does, that you’ve come out, or if you can’t make it that day, you know, we’re always taking donations. It’s just one way that we can continue to make sure that Trooper Island is successful every year.”

Trooper Island does not cost the taxpayers any money, which is another reason KSP says this golf scramble is so important.

