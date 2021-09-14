Advertisement

Metcalfe Co. Schools make decision on Senate Bill 1

Metcalfe County Schools
Metcalfe County Schools(MCS)
By WBKO News Staff
Sep. 14, 2021
METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) – The Metcalfe County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, September 13, 2021 to discuss a number of issues, one being Senate Bill 1.

Superintendent Josh Hurt presented the board with a new COVID-19 policy for the district.

The proposal follows the Kentucky legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1, which eliminates an emergency regulation on school masking issued by the Kentucky Board of Education.

The new act requires local school districts to set their own policies regarding masking and COVID-19 operations.

The board approved the district’s new policy, which requires masks to be worn by all persons, regardless of vaccination status, while inside school buildings and on school buses.

Definitions and exemptions will remain as they were according to the KBE regulation.

If the community incident rate for COVID-19 reaches or falls below 50.0, then masks will be recommended but not mandatory.

The policy states the district may work with the health department to clarify and specify quarantine procedures and research the “Test to Stay” model as a way to limit community spread and reduce quarantine.

In addition, the superintendent shall have the ability to use at his discretion up to ten NTI days and up to 20 remote learning days as granted by the Kentucky legislature.

Read the entire policy as passed by the board on the district’s website www.metcalfeschools.com.

