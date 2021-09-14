More heat, humidity as rain chances increase this week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday featured sunshine and above average temperatures with some spots close to 90°! Similar warmth and humidity is in store for Tuesday.

The morning and midday will be dry with humidity increasing. We'll have stray showers and storms possible, so some places could get wet while many remain dry and warm! (WBKO)

Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies to start followed by more cloud development in the midday and afternoon hours from daytime heating. Highs today will be in the mid 80s for most with a few spots in the upper 80s. We could have stray showers and storms possibly developing in the afternoon mainly west of I-65 as energy begins to move into the region ahead of a cold front that is slowly moving from the northwest towards the southeast.

We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Nicholas after it made landfall in Texas as a category one hurricane and is currently along the Gulf Coast. This system will dump very heavy rainfall that will result in flooding - upwards of 10 inches could be possible in eastern Texas and Louisiana! This tropical system will be a slow mover - and remain in the northwestern Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley through Thursday. This system will be well to our south, but it will aid indirectly with us by providing more Gulf moisture through the region - which will allow any shower or storm that develops to have soaking conditions!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s at best as the cold front edges closer to the Bluegrass state. This front, combined with the tropical moisture in the atmosphere, will allow for any shower or storm to potentially have heavy rainfall, which could result in ponding or localized flooding. In addition, the front will also deliver atmospheric energy to south-central Kentucky, which could also cause storms to have frequent cloud-to-ground lightning along with strong, gusty winds. The severe threat is low, but a strong storm or two is possible in these conditions!

By Thursday, showers and storms will be isolated, but it will be in the “hit-or-miss” variety with high temperatures still hovering in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible. By the weekend, rain chances will decrease, but not to zero. Unsettled weather will be possible with “splash and dash” variety of rain chances through the weekend into early next week. Expect high temperatures Saturday through early next week to hover around the mid 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers and storms possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 82. Low 64. Winds SW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 35 (1902)

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: High (9.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8570 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 89

Yesterday’s Low: 64

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.93″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 39.10″ (+2.69″)

