Owensboro man arrested and charged with murder of estranged wife

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man has been charged with murder after the August 26 death of Hannah Fuller.

Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department requesting KSP to investigate a death on West Fifth Street Road in Owensboro.

Police found a deceased female, later identified as 23 year old Hannah Fuller of Owensboro, with an apparent gunshot wound.

On Monday, September 13, officers arrested 36 year old Joshua Fuller of Owensboro for murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Joshua Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife, Hannah Fuller, when she was shot.

Fuller is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center as of September 14.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.