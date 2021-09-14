Advertisement

Owensboro man arrested and charged with murder of estranged wife

Joshua Fuller
Joshua Fuller(Daviees County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man has been charged with murder after the August 26 death of Hannah Fuller.

Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department requesting KSP to investigate a death on West Fifth Street Road in Owensboro.

Police found a deceased female, later identified as 23 year old Hannah Fuller of Owensboro, with an apparent gunshot wound.

On Monday, September 13, officers arrested 36 year old Joshua Fuller of Owensboro for murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Joshua Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife, Hannah Fuller, when she was shot.

Fuller is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center as of September 14.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Bowling Green Independent Schools met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff
BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff
COVID deaths causing lack of space at funeral homes, hospitals
COVID causes lack of body storage space in coroner’s office, hospitals
Med Center Health
Local study confirms COVID-19 vaccine safety

Latest News

SkyPac
Bronson Norris Murphy on Broadway
Bronson Norris Murphy will be at the SKyPac Saturday September 18.
Bronson Norris Murphy visits SKyPac September 18 for an evening of Broadway
File image
Virtual community forums on handling of domestic violence cases to be hosted
Tracking rain chances for midweek in south-central Kentucky!
Humid and warm with rain chances increasing into midweek!