Advertisement

Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases

Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new COVID-19 cases, that’s according to numbers gathered by the New York Times. (File image)(Dakota News Now)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new COVID-19 cases, that’s according to numbers gathered by the New York Times.

Counties in Kentucky and Tennessee make up the top 10 most cases per one hundred thousand residents, gathered in the last seven days. Perry County is showing the highest numbers across seven day, but also on the list are Clay and Rockcastle.

Rockcastle Regional Hospital is seeing the results of those increased cases. There’s currently about 10 patients being treated and some of them have severe cases of COVID-19.

Dr. David Bullock tells us the reason why Rockcastle County is in the top 10 is simply because of fear of the vaccine.

“Which is hard to understand. Given the data we have, what we have shown in the vaccine’s ability to save lives. It decreases hospitalization. But, we still have plenty of people who simply won’t take the vaccine,” Dr. Bullock said.

Dr. Bullock says their vaccination rate is only 37%, which is much lower than both the state and national average. He says that leads to more patients, some who respond to treatments, others who either stay in the hospital on a ventilator or many days or unfortunately who pass away.

According to the New York Times article, Rockcastle County showed a daily average of 45 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period, which is a 96 percent increase.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lorri Hare with the Humane Society, the dog was taken Sunday afternoon. Hare also...
BUSTED: Dog stolen, property damaged at Bowling Green Humane Society
COVID deaths causing lack of space at funeral homes, hospitals
COVID causes lack of body storage space in coroner’s office, hospitals
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Bowling Green Independent Schools met to discuss the mask mandate for students and staff
BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools continues to require mask mandate
KSP to Host Golf Scramble Friday with Plenty of Prizes to Benefit Trooper Island Camp @ 5
KSP to Host Golf Scramble Friday with Plenty of Prizes to Benefit Trooper Island Camp @ 5
Katey LIVE at Warren County Board Meeting
Katey LIVE at Warren County Board Meeting
International Center of Kentucky
International Center seeks donations for Afghan refugees, all 12+ will have one dose of vaccine
Edmonson County Board of Education Will Continue Mask Mandate
Edmonson County Board of Education Will Continue Mask Mandate